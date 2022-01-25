Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

US warns that computer chip shortage could shut down factories

FILE - U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo speaks during the announcement on Friday Jan....
FILE - U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo speaks during the announcement on Friday Jan. 21, 2022 in Newark, Ohio, that Intel will invest $20 billion to build two computer chip factories on a 1,000-acre site in Licking County, Ohio, just east of Columbus. The U.S. supply of computer chips has fallen to alarmingly low levels, raising the prospect of factory shutdowns, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday, Jan. 25.(AP Photo/Paul Vernon, FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:31 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. supply of computer chips has fallen to alarmingly low levels, raising the prospect of factory shutdowns, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.

Companies that use semiconductors are down to less than five days of inventory — a sharp drop from 40 days in 2019, according to a department survey of 150 companies. The chips used in the production of automobiles and medical devices are especially scarce.

Demand for chips, the department said, was up 17% last year from 2019.

Citing the results, the Biden administration called on Congress to pass stalled legislation that would provide $52 billion for domestic semiconductor production.

“The semiconductor supply chain remains fragile, and it is essential that Congress pass chips funding as soon as possible,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement. “With sky-rocketing demand and full utilization of existing manufacturing facilities, it’s clear the only solution to solve this crisis in the long-term is to rebuild our domestic manufacturing capabilities.’’

Chip shortages have disrupted auto production and driven up car prices, contributing significantly to a 7% year-over-year increase in consumer prices last month — the hottest inflation in four decades. Still, it would take years for semiconductor factories to begin operation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. David Ige is delivering his final State of the State address Monday, seeking to showcase...
In State of the State, Ige pledges $100 refund for taxpayers and their dependents
Several buildings in Kalihi remain evacuated, including Hawaii News Now, after a contractor...
Several Kalihi buildings evacuated for hours after contractor breaks gas line
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
HPD arrests man accused of stabbing 71-year-old woman with kitchen knife
File photo of COVID testing
Hawaii reports 2,660 new COVID cases, bringing statewide total to 204,933
The state health department reports 97% of Hawaii's COVID cases are Omicron.
While peak in Hawaii COVID cases might be in sight, hospitalizations still poised to rise

Latest News

A state park security officer in Indiana says his gut instincts pushed him to rescue an...
Security officer’s gut instincts rescues abducted 8-year-old, authorities say
In this photo provided by the Australian Defense Force, soldiers load onto HMAS Adelaide at the...
23 Australians on ship delivering aid to Tonga have virus
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii sees 1,904 new coronavirus infections; no additional deaths
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a sign that reads "Social Distance Maintain 6 ft" is posted...
NY schools told to keep masks after judge overturns mandate
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (Jan. 25, 2022)