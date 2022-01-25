UPS plane headed for Seoul returns to Honolulu after crew detects ‘unusual odor’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A UPS plane bound for Seoul, South Korea returned to Honolulu late Monday after a crew detected an “unusual odor” in the cockpit.

According to officials, the crew of UPS Flight 37, a 747-8, decided to return to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport just after 11 p.m. out of an abundance of caution.

The crew said this was not an emergency and landed safely.

The aircraft was then inspected.

According to the flight-tracking website FlightAware, the plane took off again at around 2:10 a.m.

