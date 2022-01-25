For this super volunteer, serving others runs in the family

Tributes
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:18 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kylie Alarcon is a super volunteer.

The University of Hawaii sophomore generously donates her time and talent to good causes. Her whole family does.

“You never know what will happen to this world. You never know what will happen to the community,” she said.

Kylie started volunteering with the American Red Cross Hawaii chapter when she was just 13 years old.

“I was open to it. I thought it was a great opportunity for me to be a part of the community and to give back,” she said.

Over the years, she has coordinated multiple blood drives for Blood Bank of Hawaii. She’s been involved in environmental cleanups, and she’s a CPR instructor and an ukulele teacher.

She does it all and manages her studies. It’s a juggling act.

“Honestly, I don’t know how I do it either. It’s just managing your time, making sure that you put in equal amounts of effort and equal amounts of time for each activity that I do,” she said.

Kylie’s generosity has been rewarded. with scholarships and honors.

Pacific Media Group just awarded her a scholarship for her acts of aloha with the Red Cross. “I was so excited and so amazed to get the scholarship,” she said.

Kylie’s studying psychology at UH Manoa. She’s aiming for a master’s degree.

“In a few years I hope that I can be a university advisor. Right now I am a peer advisor at UH Manoa,” she said.

She hopes her success inspires other youth to make volunteering a way of life.

“If you step outside the box you experience it first hand you can figure out what you’re interested in. You can also meet new people, be more out there in the community, and it feels really good,” she said.

