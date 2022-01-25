State revises up percentage of residents who have received booster shots

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has revised up its estimate on the percentage of Hawaii residents who have received a booster shot to 33%.

That’s up from 31.4%.

Officials said the new figure was arrived at after realizing that boosters for some people who had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were logged as second doses instead.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is administered in a single dose.

The review of data had a big difference on those in older age groups.

Officials said some 69% of those ages 65 to 74 have received boosters. That’s up from the previous estimate of 65.4%.

The new analysis means that the overall vaccination rate declined. Overall, the state’s vaccination rate now stands at 74.4% (from 75.5%).

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.