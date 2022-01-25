Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

State revises up percentage of residents who have received booster shots

The state has revised up its estimate on the percentage of Hawaii residents who have received a...
The state has revised up its estimate on the percentage of Hawaii residents who have received a booster shot to 33%.(Hawaii Pacific Health)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:14 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has revised up its estimate on the percentage of Hawaii residents who have received a booster shot to 33%.

That’s up from 31.4%.

Officials said the new figure was arrived at after realizing that boosters for some people who had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were logged as second doses instead.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is administered in a single dose.

The review of data had a big difference on those in older age groups.

Officials said some 69% of those ages 65 to 74 have received boosters. That’s up from the previous estimate of 65.4%.

The new analysis means that the overall vaccination rate declined. Overall, the state’s vaccination rate now stands at 74.4% (from 75.5%).

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandbags, burritos, cement pieces and debris filled Rocky Point Beach.
Facing erosion, beachfront homes on Oahu’s North Shore brace for huge swells
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Police open attempted murder case after incident in Waimanalo
Timmy Chang
Former UH quarterback Timmy Chang becomes next football coach for Rainbow Warriors
HPD said the 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man walking on freeway dies following crash in Waipio
COVID testing
Hawaii sees 3,167 new COVID infections, 4 additional deaths

Latest News

Several buildings in Kalihi remain evacuated, including Hawaii News Now, after a contractor...
Several Kalihi buildings remain evacuated after construction contractor breaks 8-inch gas line
Gas leak along Waiakamilo Road.
Several Kalihi buildings remain evacuated after contractor breaks gas line
Gov. David Ige is delivering his final State of the State address Monday, seeking to showcase...
In State of the State, Ige pledges $100 refund for taxpayers and their dependents
He says that he hopes to guide the state through the pandemic and to move toward full economic...
Governor Ige lists goals he hopes to accomplish during his final year as governor