No tsunami threat after 4.7-magnitude quake off Maui, but hundreds report feeling it

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Maui late Monday, but the Pacific Tsunami warning Center said there’s no tsunami threat.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the temblor hit roughly 10 miles east of Wailua just before 11 p.m.

More than 600 people reported that they felt the quake.

There were no reports of any injuries or damage.

This story may be updated.

