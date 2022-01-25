Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man accused of stabbing K-9 sought after father’s body found

K-9 Nate with the Houston Police Department suffered a large wound to the chest and underwent...
K-9 Nate with the Houston Police Department suffered a large wound to the chest and underwent emergency surgery.(Houston Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:54 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man accused of stabbing a police dog is on the run after police alleged he led officers on a chase when they sought to question him over his missing father, whose body was later discovered hidden in his home’s garage.

Police say Ryan Mitchell Smith is considered a person of interest in his father’s death. He had been free on bond after being arrested Saturday for allegedly taking part in an attempted carjacking and stabbing a police dog during his arrest.

Police say Smith led police on a chase early Tuesday as they sought to question him over his missing father.

Police say officers resumed their search after losing track of Smith and found his father’s body in the garage.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. David Ige is delivering his final State of the State address Monday, seeking to showcase...
In State of the State, Ige pledges $100 refund for taxpayers and their dependents
Several buildings in Kalihi remain evacuated, including Hawaii News Now, after a contractor...
Several Kalihi buildings evacuated for hours after contractor breaks gas line
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
HPD arrests man accused of stabbing 71-year-old woman with kitchen knife
File photo of COVID testing
Hawaii reports 2,660 new COVID cases, bringing statewide total to 204,933
The state health department reports 97% of Hawaii's COVID cases are Omicron.
While peak in Hawaii COVID cases might be in sight, hospitalizations still poised to rise

Latest News

A state park security officer in Indiana says his gut instincts pushed him to rescue an...
Security officer’s gut instincts rescues abducted 8-year-old, authorities say
In this photo provided by the Australian Defense Force, soldiers load onto HMAS Adelaide at the...
23 Australians on ship delivering aid to Tonga have virus
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii sees 1,904 new coronavirus infections; no additional deaths
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a sign that reads "Social Distance Maintain 6 ft" is posted...
NY schools told to keep masks after judge overturns mandate
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (Jan. 25, 2022)