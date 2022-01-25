Kapaa man arrested, charged with multiple drug, firearms offenses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police have arrested a Kapaa man accused of drug crimes.

They say 58-year-old Paul Bun Chung Say was arrested on Jan. 19. He faces multiple drug and firearms charges, and is also accused of promoting fentanyl — a dangerous drug that authorities have tried to crack down on.

When KPD’s Vice section raided Say’s home, they allegedly found over 240 grams of meth, 42 grams of Fentanyl, over 26 grams of marijuana, along with cash and loaded firearms.

“Fentanyl is an incredibly dangerous and insidious drug that has reached our shores in a very concerning capacity in recent months. Our Vice Officers have diligently responded with an in-depth investigation and enforcement of illicit drug activities and now we have one less person on the street engaging in this criminal lifestyle,” said Investigative Services Bureau Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce.

“However, that’s not to say that this issue is behind us. Everyone needs to continue to remain vigilant in our community regarding this criminal activity and continue to be aware of the severe dangers of drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine. Illegal drug trafficking and the distribution of drugs on Kauai pose a significant danger to everyone,” Ponce continued.

Say has been booked and is being held on $1 million bail.

