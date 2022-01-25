Kapaa man, 59, dead after moped crash on Kauai’s east side

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kapaa man was killed in a moped crash on the island’s east side Sunday evening.

Kauai police identified him as 59-year-old Andrew Derego.

They say he was riding a red moped southbound on Kuhio Highway around 6:40 p.m. when he crossed the Ohia Street intersection near Kapaa Town.

That’s when police say he was struck by a white Toyota pickup truck being driven by a 61-year-old Kapaa woman who was attempting to turn left onto Ohia Street.

Derego was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say speed doesn’t appear to be a factor, however Derego was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Toxicology reports for those involved are pending.

The road was closed for about three hours for the investigation.

This marks the Garden Isle’s second traffic fatality of the year.

