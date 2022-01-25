Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Kapaa man, 59, dead after moped crash on Kauai’s east side

Kauai Police / HNN file
Kauai Police / HNN file(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:32 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kapaa man was killed in a moped crash on the island’s east side Sunday evening.

Kauai police identified him as 59-year-old Andrew Derego.

They say he was riding a red moped southbound on Kuhio Highway around 6:40 p.m. when he crossed the Ohia Street intersection near Kapaa Town.

That’s when police say he was struck by a white Toyota pickup truck being driven by a 61-year-old Kapaa woman who was attempting to turn left onto Ohia Street.

Derego was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say speed doesn’t appear to be a factor, however Derego was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Toxicology reports for those involved are pending.

The road was closed for about three hours for the investigation.

This marks the Garden Isle’s second traffic fatality of the year.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandbags, burritos, cement pieces and debris filled Rocky Point Beach.
Facing erosion, beachfront homes on Oahu’s North Shore brace for huge swells
Gov. David Ige is delivering his final State of the State address Monday, seeking to showcase...
In State of the State, Ige pledges $100 refund for taxpayers and their dependents
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Police open attempted murder case after incident in Waimanalo
Timmy Chang
Former UH quarterback Timmy Chang becomes next football coach for Rainbow Warriors
HPD said the 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man walking on freeway dies following crash in Waipio

Latest News

Kylie Alarcon is a super volunteer. The University of Hawaii sophomore generously donates her...
For this super volunteer, serving others runs in the family
The state health department reports 97% of Hawaii's COVID cases are Omicron.
Peak of Hawaii’s Omicron surge appears to be in sight, but officials warn hospitalizations could still rise
Several buildings in Kalihi remain evacuated, including Hawaii News Now, after a contractor...
Several Kalihi buildings remain evacuated after contractor breaks gas line
HNN is broadcasting its evening shows from a warehouse in Kalihi after its building was...
HNN to broadcast evening shows remotely following evacuation