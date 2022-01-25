June Jones supporters question how UH handled hiring of new football coach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Donors and supporters of former UH Coach June Jones say they are disappointed in how the university handled the hiring of the position.

And supporters say it could cost millions of dollars in financial support to the program.

Over the weekend, the university announced former quarterback Timmy Chang will be the next coach.

Supporters of Jones say he would have brought millions of dollars in financial backing to the program. But because of the way the hiring process was handled, they say much of that support is evaporating.

Other supporters say that they had hoped the negotiations would have gone smoother

