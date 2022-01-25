HPD investigating officer-involved shooting near Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Ala Moana Center on Monday night.

According to HPD, authorities responded to reports of a stabbing near the intersection of Kona Iki and Kona streets just before 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, a 30-year-old man told police that a 48-year-old man threatened him with a knife.

When police ordered the 48-year-old to drop his knife, he instead charged at the officers, authorities said. That’s when officers fired their weapons to stop the man.

Paramedics treated the suspect for multiple gunshot wounds and transported him to the hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made yet and no other injuries have been reported.

Roads in the area were closed, but they have since been reopened.

Police have opened a first-degree attempted murder investigation.

This story will be updated.

