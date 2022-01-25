Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

HPD investigating officer-involved shooting near Ala Moana Center

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:02 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Ala Moana Center on Monday night.

According to HPD, authorities responded to reports of a stabbing near the intersection of Kona Iki and Kona streets just before 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, a 30-year-old man told police that a 48-year-old man threatened him with a knife.

When police ordered the 48-year-old to drop his knife, he instead charged at the officers, authorities said. That’s when officers fired their weapons to stop the man.

Paramedics treated the suspect for multiple gunshot wounds and transported him to the hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made yet and no other injuries have been reported.

Roads in the area were closed, but they have since been reopened.

Police have opened a first-degree attempted murder investigation.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. David Ige is delivering his final State of the State address Monday, seeking to showcase...
In State of the State, Ige pledges $100 refund for taxpayers and their dependents
Several buildings in Kalihi remain evacuated, including Hawaii News Now, after a contractor...
Several Kalihi buildings evacuated for hours after contractor breaks gas line
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
HPD arrests man accused of stabbing 71-year-old woman with kitchen knife
File photo of COVID testing
Hawaii reports 2,660 new COVID cases, bringing statewide total to 204,933
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Fire that broke out from high-rise building in Kakaako deemed accidental

Latest News

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Maui on Monday night.
No tsunami threat after 4.7-magnitude quake off Maui, but hundreds report feeling it
A reinforced fence has been installed around a Maui airport after a deer blocked a runway...
Deer on Maui airport runway prompts additional fencing
The state health department reports 97% of Hawaii's COVID cases are Omicron.
While peak in Hawaii COVID cases might be in sight, hospitalizations still poised to rise
Hawaii tourism agency awards cultural, environmental grants