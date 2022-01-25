Hawaii tourism agency awards cultural, environmental grants

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Tourism Authority has awarded grants to several local environmental and cultural organizations in a bid to preserve natural areas and enhance the role of Native Hawaiians in the industry.

After eliminating grants last year because of pandemic budget constraints, the agency recently awarded more than $3 million through its Kukulu Ola and Aloha ‘Aina grants, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

In partnership with the Hawaii Community Foundation, the Hawaii Tourism Authority distributed money to more than a dozen organizations.

Some of the projects being launched through the funding include the building of a Hawaiian hale, or house, on trust lands on Oahu, the restoration of a traditional fishpond and water system on Maui, and the commissioning of a mural depicting a powerful Native wahine, the Hawaiian word for woman, on Kauai.

The tourism authority is marketing Hawaii as a place where people can come for more sustainable forms of tourism that put an emphasis on local and Indigenous cultures and the restoration or preservation of natural areas.

