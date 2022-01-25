Tributes
Hawaii sees 1,904 new coronavirus infections; no additional deaths

Lab testing / file image
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported 1,904 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 206,837.

There were no additional fatalities. The state’s death toll remained at 1,146.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 54,619 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Tuesday:

  • 1,445 were on Oahu
  • 170 on Maui
  • 142 on Hawaii Island
  • 90 on Kauai
  • 2 on Molokai
  • 6 on Lanai

There were also 49 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 81.6% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 74.5% have received at least one dose. Roughly 33.4% have received a third dose.

This story will be updated.

