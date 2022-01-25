HNN to broadcast evening shows remotely following evacuation
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:01 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HNN’s afternoon news shows will air as scheduled Monday, despite the ongoing evacuation of the news station’s building in Kalihi because of a gas line break.
Hawaii News Now is preparing to broadcast its 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. shows from a warehouse in Kalihi following the evacuation of its building on Waiakamilo Road. ‘First at 4′ on KHNL will not be airing as scheduled Monday.
As a reminder, HNN’s normal programming schedule is:
- At 4 p.m., on KHNL
- At 5 p.m., on KHNL and KGMB
- And at 6 p.m. on KGMB and K5
Additionally, all HNN shows will be livestreamed as usual online and on the HNN news app.
