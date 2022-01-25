Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

HNN to broadcast evening shows remotely following evacuation

HNN is broadcasting its evening shows from a warehouse in Kalihi after its building was...
HNN is broadcasting its evening shows from a warehouse in Kalihi after its building was evacuated.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:01 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HNN’s afternoon news shows will air as scheduled Monday, despite the ongoing evacuation of the news station’s building in Kalihi because of a gas line break.

Hawaii News Now is preparing to broadcast its 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. shows from a warehouse in Kalihi following the evacuation of its building on Waiakamilo Road. ‘First at 4′ on KHNL will not be airing as scheduled Monday.

As a reminder, HNN’s normal programming schedule is:

  • At 4 p.m., on KHNL
  • At 5 p.m., on KHNL and KGMB
  • And at 6 p.m. on KGMB and K5

Additionally, all HNN shows will be livestreamed as usual online and on the HNN news app.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandbags, burritos, cement pieces and debris filled Rocky Point Beach.
Facing erosion, beachfront homes on Oahu’s North Shore brace for huge swells
Gov. David Ige is delivering his final State of the State address Monday, seeking to showcase...
In State of the State, Ige pledges $100 refund for taxpayers and their dependents
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Police open attempted murder case after incident in Waimanalo
Timmy Chang
Former UH quarterback Timmy Chang becomes next football coach for Rainbow Warriors
HPD said the 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man walking on freeway dies following crash in Waipio

Latest News

Kylie Alarcon is a super volunteer. The University of Hawaii sophomore generously donates her...
For this super volunteer, serving others runs in the family
The state health department reports 97% of Hawaii's COVID cases are Omicron.
Peak of Hawaii’s Omicron surge appears to be in sight, but officials warn hospitalizations could still rise
Several buildings in Kalihi remain evacuated, including Hawaii News Now, after a contractor...
Several Kalihi buildings remain evacuated after contractor breaks gas line
Kauai Police / HNN file
Kapaa man, 59, dead after moped crash on Kauai’s east side