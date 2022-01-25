HNN to broadcast evening shows remotely following evacuation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HNN’s afternoon news shows will air as scheduled Monday, despite the ongoing evacuation of the news station’s building in Kalihi because of a gas line break.

Hawaii News Now is preparing to broadcast its 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. shows from a warehouse in Kalihi following the evacuation of its building on Waiakamilo Road. ‘First at 4′ on KHNL will not be airing as scheduled Monday.

As a reminder, HNN’s normal programming schedule is:

At 4 p.m., on KHNL

At 5 p.m., on KHNL and KGMB

And at 6 p.m. on KGMB and K5

Additionally, all HNN shows will be livestreamed as usual online and on the HNN news app.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

