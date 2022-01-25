Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Deer on Maui airport runway prompts additional fencing

A reinforced fence has been installed around a Maui airport after a deer blocked a runway...
A reinforced fence has been installed around a Maui airport after a deer blocked a runway earlier this month.(Hawaii News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:04 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAHULUI, Hawaii (AP) — A reinforced fence has been installed around a Maui airport after a deer blocked a runway earlier this month.

Vinyl fencing now overlaps an existing wood fence surrounding Kahului Airport to prevent deer from squeezing through, Maui District Airports Manager Marvin Moniz told The Maui News.

The added barrier installed for an estimated $100,000 will prevent a “small kitten” from getting through, Moniz said.

Workers also cut brush growing along the fence to make it less appealing for hungry deer, Moniz said.

Tens of thousands of invasive axis deer roam Maui.

At one time, up to 700 axis deer were spotted around the perimeter of the airport fence, Moniz said, but that number has since reduced to about 300 as they move more north seeking greener pastures and water.

Deer herds have also trampled trees and brush around the Molokai Airport.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige recently extended through March 7 an emergency disaster declaration for Maui County so the state can take measures to reduce and control the deer.

Weather conditions and unexpected delays in shipments of materials stalled efforts, prompting the extension, the Maui newspaper reported.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. David Ige is delivering his final State of the State address Monday, seeking to showcase...
In State of the State, Ige pledges $100 refund for taxpayers and their dependents
Several buildings in Kalihi remain evacuated, including Hawaii News Now, after a contractor...
Several Kalihi buildings evacuated for hours after contractor breaks gas line
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
HPD arrests man accused of stabbing 71-year-old woman with kitchen knife
File photo of COVID testing
Hawaii reports 2,660 new COVID cases, bringing statewide total to 204,933
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Fire that broke out from high-rise building in Kakaako deemed accidental

Latest News

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Maui on Monday night.
No tsunami threat after 4.7-magnitude quake off Maui, but hundreds report feeling it
HPD investigating officer-involved shooting
HPD investigating officer-involved shooting near Ala Moana Center
The state health department reports 97% of Hawaii's COVID cases are Omicron.
While peak in Hawaii COVID cases might be in sight, hospitalizations still poised to rise
Hawaii tourism agency awards cultural, environmental grants