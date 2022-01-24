Tributes
Trade Winds and Stable Conditions bring lots of Sunshine

Windward and Mauka lite showers drifting leeward at times thru the week.
Billy V gives you the latest in the waves and your 7-day Forecast!
By Billy V
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:55 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As a low pressure system moves away from the Hawaiian Islands to the southeast; trade winds will strengthen today, especially for the eastern end of the state. The winds will ease up a little and there could be an slight increase in trade showers for windward areas tomorrow and Wednesday as an area of moisture arrives from the east. Otherwise generally dry conditions will prevail.

Near the end of the week, a cold front will approach from the northwest, meaning shift in the winds from a more southeast direction, with Hawaii Island blocking the wind flow for the rest of the state. For now, expect mostly dry conditions Thursday into Saturday, but there is the potential for wet weather Sunday into early next week.

Waves on the North and West shores are on the way down as the swell from this past weekend passes, next swell coming up this weekend.

