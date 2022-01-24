Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Locally breezy trades start the week with mostly dry conditions

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 4:11 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Trade winds are forecast to strengthen into Monday, especially for the eastern end of the state, as a low pressure system passes to the southeast of Hawaii Island. The winds will ease up a little and there could be an slight increase in trade showers for windward areas Tuesday and Wednesday as an area of moisture arrives from the east. Otherwise generally dry conditions will prevail.

Near the end of the week, forecast models are showing a cold front approaching from the northwest. The main effect right now will be to shift the winds from a more southeast direction, with Hawaii Island blocking the wind flow for the rest of the state. At this point it doesn’t look like the front will reach the islands, so for now expect mostly dry conditions Thursday into Saturday.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

In surf, waves on north and west shores will be trending downward as the XL swell that peaked Saturday continues to move out of the area. An easterly swell will also bring higher surf for east-facing shores, peaking by Monday before gradually lowering Tuesday into mid week.

For mariners, a small craft advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday for the usual windier coastal waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Mostly dry weather will domi9nate the week, with only a slight increase in showers possible...
Trade wind weather conditions are back

Most Read

Timmy Chang
Former UH quarterback Timmy Chang becomes next football coach for Rainbow Warriors
HPD said the 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man walking on freeway dies following crash in Waipio
Despite saying he would love the job, June Jones has turned down an offer to become the next...
June Jones turns down offer to become head coach of UH football program
Sandbags, burritos, cement pieces and debris filled Rocky Point Beach.
Facing erosion, beachfront homes on Oahu’s North Shore brace for huge swells
COVID testing
Hawaii sees 3,955 new COVID infections, 5 additional deaths

Latest News

Mostly dry weather will domi9nate the week, with only a slight increase in showers possible...
Trade wind weather conditions are back
File image of high surf at Shark's Cove on Oahu's North Shore. Waves of up to 50 feet are...
High surf warning downgraded to advisory as huge swell declines
Showers should be light and limited to windward and mauka areas.
Breezy trade winds return for the coming week
Showers should be light and limited to windward and mauka areas.
Breezy trade winds return