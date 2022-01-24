Locally breezy trades start the week with mostly dry conditions

Trade winds are forecast to strengthen into Monday, especially for the eastern end of the state, as a low pressure system passes to the southeast of Hawaii Island. The winds will ease up a little and there could be an slight increase in trade showers for windward areas Tuesday and Wednesday as an area of moisture arrives from the east. Otherwise generally dry conditions will prevail.

Near the end of the week, forecast models are showing a cold front approaching from the northwest. The main effect right now will be to shift the winds from a more southeast direction, with Hawaii Island blocking the wind flow for the rest of the state. At this point it doesn’t look like the front will reach the islands, so for now expect mostly dry conditions Thursday into Saturday.

In surf, waves on north and west shores will be trending downward as the XL swell that peaked Saturday continues to move out of the area. An easterly swell will also bring higher surf for east-facing shores, peaking by Monday before gradually lowering Tuesday into mid week.

For mariners, a small craft advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday for the usual windier coastal waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island.

