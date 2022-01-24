Kona man tied to a December robbery turns himself over to police

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island man wanted in connection with a robbery last month turned himself over to police.

Hawaii Island police said 26-year-old Hauoli Vickery went to police on Jan. 10. He’s been charged with one count of second-degree robbery, identity theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Police say on Dec. 19, they were called out the 75-6000 block of Ali’i Drive. There, a 25-year-old Colorado man told officers he was struck in the head by an unknown man who also stole his wallet and cell phone.

Vickery was later identified as the suspect. His bail has been set at $12,000. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

