Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Human smuggling suspect from Florida released without bond

Steve Shand is charged with transport or attempted transport of illegal immigrants, after the...
Steve Shand is charged with transport or attempted transport of illegal immigrants, after the four bodies were discovered in Canada and seven Indian nationals were found in the U.S.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:11 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Florida man arrested for human smuggling after the bodies of four people were found near the Canada and U.S. border during a blizzard has been released from jail without having to pay bond.

Steve Shand is charged with transport or attempted transport of illegal immigrants, after the four bodies were discovered in Canada and seven Indian nationals were found in the U.S.

He is not charged in the deaths.

Federal Magistrate Judge Hildy Bowbeer of Minnesota didn’t order bond Monday, but said Shand must obey several release conditions.

Shand had to surrender his passport.

He is only allowed to travel to Florida and Minnesota, where court proceedings will take place.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandbags, burritos, cement pieces and debris filled Rocky Point Beach.
Facing erosion, beachfront homes on Oahu’s North Shore brace for huge swells
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Police open attempted murder case after incident in Waimanalo
Timmy Chang
Former UH quarterback Timmy Chang becomes next football coach for Rainbow Warriors
HPD said the 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man walking on freeway dies following crash in Waipio
COVID testing
Hawaii sees 3,167 new COVID infections, 4 additional deaths

Latest News

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces,...
US puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia tension
Gov. David Ige is delivering his final State of the State address Monday, seeking to showcase...
In State of the State, Ige pledges $100 refund for taxpayers and their dependents
He says that he hopes to guide the state through the pandemic and to move toward full economic...
Governor Ige lists goals he hopes to accomplish during his final year as governor
A contractor damaged the line along Waiakamilo Road Monday. The break was located between Hart...
Several Kalihi buildings remain evacuated after contractor breaks gas line
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Defense: Chauvin called ‘all of the shots’ when Floyd killed