HPD arrests man accused of stabbing 71-year-old woman with kitchen knife

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police on Sunday arrested a man accused of stabbing a 71-year-old woman with a kitchen knife.

It happened in Waimanalo around 7:45 p.m.

Authorities said the suspect, 30-year-old Kimo Finneran, was “socializing” with the woman in her bedroom when they then got into an argument.

That led to the suspect stabbing her several times with a kitchen knife, police said.

Police arrested Finneran on suspicion of attempted murder around 9:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to Queen’s Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

