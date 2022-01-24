Tributes
Hawaii reports 2,660 new COVID cases, bringing statewide total to 204,933

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 2,660 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and no additional deaths.

The latest infections bring the statewide total to 204,933.

With no additional fatalities, the state’s death toll remained at 1,146.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 55,723 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Monday:

  • 1,554 were on Oahu
  • 456 on Maui
  • 303 on Hawaii Island
  • 285 on Kauai
  • 13 on Molokai
  • 16 on Lanai

There were also 33 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 81.6% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 74.4% have received at least one dose. Roughly 33.1% have received a third dose.

This story will be updated.

