Gas leak along Waiakamilo Road triggers evacuations in Kalihi

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:41 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A gas leak Monday along Kalihi’s Waiakamilo Road prompted evacuations of nearby buildings, including Hawaii News Now.

Honolulu Fire Department officials and police are on scene. They’ve shut down the makai-bound lanes of Waiakamilo.

According to a statement from Hawaii Gas, the line was broken by a contractor doing construction at the site.

The leak was reported around 10:30 a.m.

Hawaii Gas says damage assessments are currently underway. They anticipate the area to be closed for the next three to four hours.

So far no injuries have been reported. HFD and HPD remain on scene.

This story will be updated.

