Fire that broke out from high-rise building in Kakaako deemed accidental

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:12 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A two-alarm fire at a high-rise building in Kakaako on Sunday was started by accident, the Honolulu Fire Department says.

Nearly 45 firefighters arrived at the 43-story building at 600 Ala Moana Blvd. just after 2 p.m.

Residents said black smoke was coming from a unit on the 39th floor.

According to investigators, flames broke out from the bathroom of the unit and was determined to be accidental.

No one was injured.

Total damage is estimated at $3,500.

