Booster shots now required in Maui County to be considered fully vaccinated

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Under new rules that take effect on Monday, booster shots will now be required in Maui County to be considered fully vaccinated.

“This takes effect for everyone throughout the county of Maui,” said Mayor Mike Victorino. “Those who are required to show vaccination cards like restaurants, gyms, other areas where the mask-wearing becomes limited.”

He added, “If you go to a supermarket, very seldom people walking without a mask or most retail stores and other businesses.”

There is an exception for people who do not qualify for boosters yet.

County employees will also need to get the extra shots, or show proof of a negative COVID test.

It’s the first county to revise the definition of “fully vaccinated” to include a booster dose.

