Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Booster shots now required in Maui County to be considered fully vaccinated

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:36 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Under new rules that take effect on Monday, booster shots will now be required in Maui County to be considered fully vaccinated.

“This takes effect for everyone throughout the county of Maui,” said Mayor Mike Victorino. “Those who are required to show vaccination cards like restaurants, gyms, other areas where the mask-wearing becomes limited.”

He added, “If you go to a supermarket, very seldom people walking without a mask or most retail stores and other businesses.”

There is an exception for people who do not qualify for boosters yet.

County employees will also need to get the extra shots, or show proof of a negative COVID test.

It’s the first county to revise the definition of “fully vaccinated” to include a booster dose.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandbags, burritos, cement pieces and debris filled Rocky Point Beach.
Facing erosion, beachfront homes on Oahu’s North Shore brace for huge swells
Timmy Chang
Former UH quarterback Timmy Chang becomes next football coach for Rainbow Warriors
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Police open attempted murder case after incident in Waimanalo
COVID testing
Hawaii sees 3,167 new COVID infections, 4 additional deaths
HPD said the 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man walking on freeway dies following crash in Waipio

Latest News

Gov. Ige during his 2021 State of the State address
Governor expected to express cautious optimism in final State of the State address
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Governor expected to express cautious optimism in final State of the State address
FILE - Bob Spalding, left, and Don Wilson of The Ventures perform at the Rock and Roll Hall of...
Don Wilson, guitarist behind iconic ‘Hawaii Five-0′ theme, dies at 88
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
HPD arrests man accused of stabbing 71-year-old woman with kitchen knife