Police open attempted murder case after incident in Waimanalo

Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 1:46 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation after an incident in Windward Oahu earlier this month.

According to police, on Jan. 15 just after 10 p.m., a male suspect allegedly rammed a vehicle into multiple people in the Waimanalo area.

Honolulu police haven’t released details into this case, but an incident highlight report released Sunday lists three victims — a 27-year-old-old man, a 42-year-old-man, and a 38-year-old woman.

The extent of their injuries were unclear.

At last check, no arrests have been made in the case. Call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 if you have any tips.

