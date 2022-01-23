Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man survives 2nd case of COVID after double lung transplant

By WLS Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 8:54 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - An Illinois man who survived two battles with COVID-19 and a double lung transplant is offering words of encouragement to others as the pandemic continues.

Brian Kuhns returned home from Northwestern Memorial Hospital in 2020 after contracting COVID and surviving a double lung transplant. He needed a wheelchair to move and was confined to his home, taking 40 pills a day.

Now, he’s walking and working.

Brian Kuhns caught COVID in 2020 and needed a double lung transplant. Then, he caught the virus...
Brian Kuhns caught COVID in 2020 and needed a double lung transplant. Then, he caught the virus again in 2022. After recovering for a second time, he says he is still pushing forward and others should, too.(Source: Kuhns Family, WLS via CNN)

“I’m working a little bit, just answering the phones, because I’m pretty weak still. I can’t do what I used to do,” Kuhns said.

Still, Kuhns remains optimistic, despite the fact he contracted COVID-19 a second time just this month and was hospitalized for two days.

After his lung transplant in 2020, his doctors gave him a grave warning.

“If I got COVID again, I’d probably die. So, I was scared. So, I didn’t go anywhere, you know what I mean?” Kuhns said.

After recovering from COVID for a second time, Kuhns is once again at Northwestern, this time hospitalized with an infection related to his lung transplant. But he says he is still pushing forward and others should, too.

“Hang in there. Just keep going. Just try to get through it. There is light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

It’s a sentiment echoed by Dr. Sheehan Fisher, a Northwestern psychiatry and behavioral sciences professor. He advises making a plan to manage persistent anxiety over COVID.

“Try to create a plan, weekly and monthly, of what types of activities they will engage in, what types of normalcy can they create, so, they don’t have to make a decision every single time, like almost reinventing the wheel every time. They can follow their guideline of what they feel safe doing,” he said.

Fisher also says to rely on friends and family for support, like Kuhns does.

“If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here because they helped me through it all, got me back up on my feet. They did everything,” Kuhns said.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite saying he would love the job, June Jones has turned down an offer to become the next...
June Jones turns down offer to become head coach of UH football program
Sorabol is one of several restaurants being forced to relocate due to condo development on...
Patrons heartbroken as condo development pushes out popular Keeaumoku eateries
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
Police arrested and charged Kerry Lyn Caviasca with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and...
‘Just eat candy.’ Connecticut teacher left children home alone while she vacationed with boyfriend, arrest warrant says
COVID testing
Hawaii sees 4,473 new COVID infections, 2 additional deaths

Latest News

Sandbags, burritos, cement pieces and debris filled Rocky Point Beach.
Facing erosion, beachfront homes on Oahu’s North Shore brace for huge swells
Former quarterback Timmy Chang will be the next University of Hawaii head football coach.
Former UH quarterback Timmy Chang becomes next football coach for Rainbow Warriors
He remains optimistic after recovering from COVID-19 for a second time.
Man who got double lung transplant survives COVID for 2nd time
A wildfire forced evacuations in California near Big Sur. (Source: KSBW)
Wildfire along California’s Big Sur forces evacuations