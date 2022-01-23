Tributes
Kauai to distribute about 15,000 at-home COVID testing kits this week

The COVID-19 testing site at Lihue's Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall
The COVID-19 testing site at Lihue's Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 1:21 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the demand for COVID tests so high, Kauai County is reminding residents of upcoming distribution sites for free at-home testing kits.

The county will be giving out about 15,000 testing kits to island residents in partnership with the Department of Health.

They will be made available at the county neighborhood centers from Jan. 24 to 28. The schedule is as follows:

Monday, Jan. 24

Kekaha Neighborhood Center – 9 a.m. to noon

Waimea Neighborhood Center – 1 to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Hanalei Neighborhood Center – 9 a.m. to noon

Kīlauea Neighborhood Center – 1 to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Hanapēpē Neighborhood Center – 9 a.m. to noon

Kalāheo Neighborhood Center – 1 to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Anahola Clubhouse – 9 a.m. to noon

Kapa’a Neighborhood Center – 1 to 4 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28

Kōloa Neighborhood Center – 9 a.m. to noon

Līhu’e Neighborhood Center – 1 to 4 p.m.

“I sincerely thank our partners with the Department of Health for making this community distribution possible,” said Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami. “This, along with the federal distribution of home test kits, will help to ensure availability and access to testing above and beyond what is currently provided by our County operations and private sector providers.”

Free testing is also still available islandwide. For more details click here.

