Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii sees 3,167 new COVID infections, 4 additional deaths

COVID testing
COVID testing(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 9:07 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported 3,167 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, pushing the statewide total number of cases to 202,273.

Meanwhile, the state also confirmed four additional COVID deaths.

The state’s death toll now stands at 1,146.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 56,625 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Sunday:

  • 2,078 were on Oahu
  • 493 on Maui
  • 371 on Hawaii Island
  • 168 on Kauai
  • 10 on Molokai
  • 11 on Lanai

There were also 36 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 75.5% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 81.4% have received at least one dose. Roughly 31.4% have received a third dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timmy Chang
Former UH quarterback Timmy Chang becomes next football coach for Rainbow Warriors
HPD said the 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man walking on freeway dies following crash in Waipio
Despite saying he would love the job, June Jones has turned down an offer to become the next...
June Jones turns down offer to become head coach of UH football program
File image of high surf at Shark's Cove on Oahu's North Shore. Waves of up to 50 feet are...
High surf warning downgraded to advisory as huge swell declines
COVID testing
Hawaii sees 3,955 new COVID infections, 5 additional deaths

Latest News

Free COVID test distributions began popping up around the island on Saturday as hundreds lined...
Hundreds line up in Waianae for free at-home COVID test kits
COVID testing
Hawaii sees 3,955 new COVID infections, 5 additional deaths
The COVID surge means more tests … and more inconclusive results.
What happens when a COVID test comes back inconclusive? It depends.
Parents plead with Big Island school sports league to lift ban on spectators
Parents plead with Big Island school sports league to lift ban on spectators