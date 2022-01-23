Hawaii sees 3,167 new COVID infections, 4 additional deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported 3,167 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, pushing the statewide total number of cases to 202,273.

Meanwhile, the state also confirmed four additional COVID deaths.

The state’s death toll now stands at 1,146.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 56,625 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Sunday:

2,078 were on Oahu

493 on Maui

371 on Hawaii Island

168 on Kauai

10 on Molokai

11 on Lanai

There were also 36 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 75.5% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 81.4% have received at least one dose. Roughly 31.4% have received a third dose.

