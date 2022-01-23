Governor’s annual State of the State address set for Monday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige will deliver his final State of the State address on Monday.

Hawaii News Now will stream the speech on air, online and on the HNN Facebook page. The governor is slated to begin his speech from the Ceremonial Room at the State Capitol at 10 a.m.

His speech will likely include talking points over the state’s financial standing and the ongoing COVID-19 response.

One year ago, Ige said in the address that difficult decisions would have to be made for the state to recover financial losses from the pandemic-forced drop in tourism. At the time, he pledged to explore ways to diversify the local economy by focusing on a “Hawaii 2.0″ digital revolution which would attract new investment and industries.

[Read a previous report: In State of the State, Ige urges collaboration but offers few details on next steps]

Last year, the governor also used the speech to outline his plan to speed up COVID-19 vaccine distribution, and welcome back tourism and get people back to work and the unemployment rate skyrocketed during the height of the pandemic.

Raising Hawaii’s minimum wage was also a priority for the governor last year, and is shaping up to be again this year as lawmakers have said they are revisiting the issue.

