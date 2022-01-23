Former UH quarterback Timmy Chang to become next football coach for Rainbow Warriors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former quarterback Timmy Chang will be the next University of Hawaii head football coach.

This comes just a day after June Jones declined an offer for the position.

Chang will be returning to his alma mater to coach the Rainbow Warriors, where as a player he still holds the school record for career passing yards and total offense. He also holds the record for the most interceptions in NCAA history.

Along with these witaccolades, he is also a St. Louis High School alumnus and is from Waipahu.

He previously worked as a graduate assistant for Southern Methodist University from 2012 to 2013, an offensive coordinator for Jackson State University from 2014 to 2015 and most recently as a tight-end and wide-receiver coach for Nevada.

