Breezy trade winds return for the coming week

Breezy trade winds have returned and could become locally strong Sunday afternoon. A few showers are expected for windward and mauka areas into Sunday morning, with much drier weather by Sunday afternoon. The breezy conditions should continue for much of the coming week, with limited light showers for windward and mauka areas.

Surf will lower Sunday to high surf advisory levels for north and west facing shores as the large west-northwest swell declines, but a reinforcing swell could keep surf at advisory levels through Monday before tapering off for the rest of the week. East shores will see an increase in wave heights thanks to a tight pressure gradient between a high pressure area to the north and low pressure to the east of Hawaii Island, making for a locally stronger trade wind swell.

