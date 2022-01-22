Tributes
Wildfire near California’s Big Sur forces evacuations

Officials have shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to...
Officials have shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to Carmel-By-The-Sea.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:40 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire in coastal California has forced evacuations in the Big Sur area.

News outlets report Monterey County officials ordered the evacuations late Friday after the wildfire started in the Palo Colorado canyon and grew to more than 250 acres.

The wildfire is being called the Colorado Fire. Officials have shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to Carmel-By-The-Sea.

The American Red Cross set up a shelter at a middle school.

A wind advisory had been issued in the Bay Area for Friday night through Saturday morning, though meteorologists said strong winds were most likely in higher elevations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Police arrested and charged Kerry Lyn Caviasca with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and...
COVID testing
Sorabol is one of several restaurants being forced to relocate due to condo development on...
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
Despite saying he would love the job, June Jones has turned down an offer to become the next...
Despite saying he would love the job, June Jones has turned down an offer to become the next...
Perhaps even a bigger concern for hospitals than coronavirus is the national blood crisis....
LAPD reports Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Brentwood,...
Sorabol is one of several restaurants being forced to relocate due to condo development on...
