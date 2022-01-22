Trade winds return as huge surf rolls in

Trade winds are setting up shop over the islands and should gradually strengthen into next week. There is a band of low clouds from a dissipated front moving in with the trades, but only light residual showers are expected for windward and mauka areas through tonight. Drier conditions are in the forecast for Sunday.

A high surf warning remains posted for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, the north shores of Maui and the west shores of Hawaii Island, with sets as high as 50 feet possible for exposed north shorelines. The dangerous waves are expected to peak today and slowly lower Sunday. A small craft advisory is also in effect for all coastal waters due to the swell.

