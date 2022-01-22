Tributes
New owner of housing project to give $1K to residents affected by Navy water crisis

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:55 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The new owner of Kapilina Beach Homes is providing money and resources to residents impacted by the Navy’s tainted water crisis.

Blackstone Real Estate recently purchased the 1,400-unit residential community in Ewa Beach for an undisclosed price.

While flushing is underway, the company said it is giving each household $1,000 — in the form of a cash gift card or a credit — to help with disruption costs.

Housing officials said no application is necessary and that the funds are available condition-free for residents to spend however it is most useful.

Residents are also getting water coolers and jugs, free compostable dishware and utensils, complimentary food trucks and entertainment once a week, and reimbursement for laundry services.

Blackstone said it will also allow lease breaks without any termination fees or asking residents to release any claims. The company is also not charging for water service during this disruption.

