Meet Hoku ... the first Hawaii pup in the Puppy Bowl

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This year’s Puppy Bowl features a Hawaii pup for the first time!

The Maui Humane Society recently released behind-the-scenes footage of Hoku’s journey from the Valley Isle to the Big Apple for the event.

The video also features Hoku’s time on Maui before she got adopted by a family in Connecticut.

Hoku was born at the Maui Humane Society in May 2021.

Before Hoku’s big adventure, Animal Planet visited the shelter to highlight its Beach Buddies program, which allows visitors to take a dog out for the day.

If you want to cheer on Hoku, you can do it in style. The 8-month-old pit bull mix has her own Puppy Bowl shirt. Proceeds go to the Maui Humane Society. Click here for details.

The Puppy Bowl airs Feb. 13, right before the Super Bowl. Catch it on Discovery Plus or Animal Planet.

