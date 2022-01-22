June Jones turns down offer to become head coach of UH football program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite saying he would love the job, June Jones has turned down an offer to become the next football coach at the University of Hawaii, sources confirm to HNN.

The terms of the offer were not immediately disclosed.

Earlier this week, the former UH coach made his interest in the job clear, saying he had applied and was moving through the process.

The announcement triggered no shortage of excitement, with many hoping he would help turn the troubled program around.

“My level of interest is I applied for the job and would have liked it a couple times already previous,” Jones told Hawaii News Now on Tuesday.

“I told them that I would do it and applied each time. I applied this time.”

Jones is the winningest football coach in UH history, and was seeking to take over a program in disarray. Earlier this month, Head Coach Todd Graham resigned amid allegations he’d created a toxic environment that led to a wave of players leaving the state.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

