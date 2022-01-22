Tributes
Hawaii sees 3,955 new COVID infections, 5 additional deaths

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:04 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported 3,955 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, pushing the statewide total number of cases to 199,106.

Meanwhile, the state also confirmed five additional COVID deaths.

The state’s death toll now stands at 1,142.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 58,128 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Saturday:

  • 2,548 were on Oahu
  • 539 on Maui
  • 484 on Hawaii Island
  • 289 on Kauai
  • 21 on Molokai
  • 19 on Lanai

There were also 55 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 75.5% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 81.4% have received at least one dose. Roughly 31.4% have received a third dose.

This story will be updated.

