Man walking on freeway dies following crash in Waipio

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating after a man walking on the H-2 Freeway died following a crash in the Waipio area.

Officials said the crash happened Saturday at about 12:30 a.m. just past the Ka Uka Boulevard overpass.

Authorities said a 38-year-old man was walking alongside the shoulder of the freeway when he darted into the northbound lanes “for unknown reasons” into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Police said the 26-year-old driver struck the man, lost control and traveled onto the median and down a grass embankment. Officials said he was not injured following the crash.

HPD said the 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, neither speed, drugs, nor alcohol appear to be contributing factors.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is the second traffic fatality on Oahu this year, as compared to four at this same time in 2021.

