Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man walking on freeway dies following crash in Waipio

HPD said the 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
HPD said the 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:57 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating after a man walking on the H-2 Freeway died following a crash in the Waipio area.

Officials said the crash happened Saturday at about 12:30 a.m. just past the Ka Uka Boulevard overpass.

Authorities said a 38-year-old man was walking alongside the shoulder of the freeway when he darted into the northbound lanes “for unknown reasons” into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Police said the 26-year-old driver struck the man, lost control and traveled onto the median and down a grass embankment. Officials said he was not injured following the crash.

HPD said the 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, neither speed, drugs, nor alcohol appear to be contributing factors.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is the second traffic fatality on Oahu this year, as compared to four at this same time in 2021.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite saying he would love the job, June Jones has turned down an offer to become the next...
June Jones turns down offer to become head coach of UH football program
Sorabol is one of several restaurants being forced to relocate due to condo development on...
Patrons heartbroken as condo development pushes out popular Keeaumoku eateries
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
Police arrested and charged Kerry Lyn Caviasca with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and...
‘Just eat candy.’ Connecticut teacher left children home alone while she vacationed with boyfriend, arrest warrant says
COVID testing
Hawaii sees 4,473 new COVID infections, 2 additional deaths

Latest News

Officers blocked the car from the front and back, but the driver rammed into both police SUVs.
Hawaii Island officers arrest 2 people after driver allegedly rams into police vehicles
The Environmental Protection Agency says it’s not sure that the Navy’s plan to flush tainted...
EPA says it’s not sure Navy plan to flush fuel-tainted water lines will work
Sorabol is one of several restaurants being forced to relocate due to condo development on...
Patrons heartbroken as condo development pushes out popular Keeaumoku eateries
COVID testing
Hawaii sees 3,955 new COVID infections, 5 additional deaths