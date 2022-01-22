2 arrested after driver rams suspected stolen vehicle into Hawaii County police

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police arrested two people Friday morning after the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle rammed into officers.

Authorities said the incident happened around 10:20 a.m. at the Orchidland Minit Stop when two officers noticed a suspicious unoccupied vehicle.

Officials said the Honda sedan was spray painted black, had a broken windshield, no front license plate, and had an expired safety check and weight tax.

While the officers were inspecting the car, 23-year-old Kade Kapika-Overturf ran out of the convenience store, jumped into the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene — crashing into two police subsidized SUVs that were parked in front and behind.

One of the officers was eventually able to open the rear driver side door in an attempt to stop the suspect. Upon entering the car, police discovered 26-year-old Shayla Kamahele hiding in the back passenger seat.

Kapika-Overturf was arrested and charged for a probation revocation warrant and arrested on two counts of criminal property damage. Kamahele was arrested and charged for contempt of court warrant and arrested for hindering prosecution.

Both remain in police custody pending further investigation.

Hawaii County Police Department said neither officer was hurt during the incident.

