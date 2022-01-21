Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

WSAZ’s Tori Yorgey shares story after getting hit by SUV during live report

Tori Yorgey shares story of being hit by SUV while on the air
Tori Yorgey shares story of being hit by SUV while on the air
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:09 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was an eventful live shot for WSAZ’s Tori Yorgey Wednesday night as she was hit by a vehicle on the air during the 11 p.m. newscast.

Yorgey was just getting ready to begin talking when an SUV slammed into the side of her body.

“Oh my God, I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK. I just got by a car, but I’m OK, Tim,” said Yorgey during the live shot.

After being hit, you can hear a woman, who Yorgey said was behind the wheel, ask her if she was OK.

“That’s live TV for you, it’s all good. I actually got hit by a car in college too just like that,” she said. “I am so glad I’m OK, you’re OK, you’re OK, we’re all good.”

Yorgey was reporting the weather conditions, and a water main break, along Roxalana Hills Drive in Dunbar at Roxalana Hills Apartments. After the incident, Yorgey reassured the woman behind the wheel, a West Virginia American Water worker nearby, and Tim Irr that she was OK and kept reporting.

She explained that she was on the pavement of the apartment complex -- not actually on the road -- when the incident occurred. She said it happened so quickly that she wasn’t initially aware she had been struck by a vehicle.

Yorgey thanked her “WSAZ family” and the community at large for their love and support.

“I appreciate that,” she said. “I’ve had so many people who’ve reached out to me.”

Yorgey went to the hospital after the incident, and she reports just soreness today.

“My boss took me to the hospital, and I did get checked out. Everything is OK ... I am good, little bit sore but nothing major and no broken bones!”

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

n a video and news release timed for the Legislature’s opening Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele...
In rare rebuke of state’s COVID response, Kahele offers 10-point plan to rein in surge
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 3,929 new coronavirus infections; no additional deaths
Since the return from winter break, the superintendent confirms three schools have temporarily...
As surge drags on, DOE outlines its criteria for deciding if a school should switch to virtual learning
COVID vaccine Hawaii
In urging residents to get boosters, Honolulu’s mayor says: ‘We’re not out of this yet’
Nanakuli murder
Police arrest 27-year-old man in connection with deadly May shooting in Nanakuli

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Australia Defense Force HMAS Adelaide embarks Chinook Heavy-Lift...
Watch ‘This is Now’: Humanitarian aid begins arriving in Tonga
DOE Headquarters, Honolulu Hawaii.
Advisory panel formed to help find next DOE superintendent
COVID testing
Hawaii confirms 9 new COVID fatalities; 5,911 infections
This is Now
First aircraft carrying humanitarian aid lands in Tonga follow eruption, tsunami