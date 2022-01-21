Returning trade winds, big surf on the way

Trade winds are expected to return and increase over the weekend as high pressure builds north of the state behind an approaching cold front. The front itself will stall and dissipate just north of Kauai, but the returning trades will push some of the remnant moisture over mainly windward and mauka areas Friday night and Saturday. Drier conditions should return Sunday.

Another extra-large northwest swell is forecast to rise through the day Friday, with a high surf warning posted for north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north-facing shores of Maui. Surf could peak near 25 to 35 feet for north shores Saturday, with west shores building to 18 to 25 feet. A small craft advisory is also up for waters around Kauai County and Oahu due to the swell.

