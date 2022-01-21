Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Returning trade winds, big surf on the way

7-Day forecast
7-Day forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:58 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Trade winds are expected to return and increase over the weekend as high pressure builds north of the state behind an approaching cold front. The front itself will stall and dissipate just north of Kauai, but the returning trades will push some of the remnant moisture over mainly windward and mauka areas Friday night and Saturday. Drier conditions should return Sunday.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Another extra-large northwest swell is forecast to rise through the day Friday, with a high surf warning posted for north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north-facing shores of Maui. Surf could peak near 25 to 35 feet for north shores Saturday, with west shores building to 18 to 25 feet. A small craft advisory is also up for waters around Kauai County and Oahu due to the swell.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID testing
Hawaii confirms 9 new COVID fatalities; 5,911 infections
n a video and news release timed for the Legislature’s opening Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele...
In rare rebuke of state’s COVID response, Kahele offers 10-point plan to rein in surge
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
Retired airline pilot Nick Garcia sold his home and sank his savings into a mask manufacturing...
How one Hawaii man’s frustrating search for protective face masks turned into a calling
Police arrested and charged Kerry Lyn Caviasca with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and...
‘Just eat candy.’ Connecticut teacher left children home alone while she vacationed with boyfriend, arrest warrant says

Latest News

FORECAST: Slower winds the next several days
Forecast: Trade winds will be taking over along with some larger surf
Large surf builds in
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
A weakening front may increase showers late Friday into Saturday.
Light winds ahead of approaching front
A weakening front may increase showers late Friday into Saturday.
More light winds for Thursday ahead of weakening cold front