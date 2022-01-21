Plan to regulate vacation rentals moves through City Council despite some opposition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An effort to ban vacation rentals from residential areas continues to move through the City Council despite opposition from rental owners.

The proposal would only allow short-term vacation accommodations in or next to resort-zoned areas like Waikiki or Turtle Bay.

Councilmembers heard almost three hours of testimony on Thursday from both owners who say the plan illegally takes away property rights and residents who say the vacation rentals are taking their rights.

“Short-terms rentals take away housing from long-term rentals and raise the prices of both the rentals and residential real estate,” said Ingrid Peterson, a Kailua resident.

Back in 2020, Expedia Group entered an agreement with the city to help identify illegal rentals. In a statement Thursday, a spokesperson urged the county to implement existing laws instead of debating radical changes.

“Responsible vacation rentals play a critical role and are an essential option for travelers and non-tourist visitors alike,” Expedia Group said.

The measure would also require residential rentals to be available for at least 90 days for new renters.

The committee passed the regulation plan to another hearing.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.