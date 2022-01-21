Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Parkinson’s research at Queen’s gets a boost from $387K grant

The Queen's Medical Center / HNN File
The Queen's Medical Center / HNN File(Jonathan Saupe)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:43 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grant from the Michael J. Fox Foundation is heading to The Queen’s Medical Center to help fund Parkinson’s research.

The hospital says they’re receiving a grant from the foundation totaling $387,000. The money will go toward the hospital’s Movement Disorder Center.

Researchers at Queen’s specifically look into how Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and pacific islanders are impacted by Parkinson’s.

“Because no Parkinson’s disease data exists for Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders, and minimal data exists for Asian Americans, we need to urgently understand their disease course, current care, and quality of life, as well as health-related behavior and support system,” said Dr. Michiko Bruno, Medical Director of the Parkinson’s and Movement Disorder Center at The Queen’s Medical Center.

“This research project will work to break down barriers of care for these specific populations and provide best recommendations on how they can receive appropriate care at the highest level. This project closely aligns with Queens’ mission of providing quality health care services to Native Hawaiians and all of the people of Hawaii,” Dr. Bruno continued.

They’ll also use the funds for a long-term study of those from the AAPI community suffering from the disease.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation was established in 2000, and is the largest non-profit funder of Parkinson’s research worldwide. The organization began after the actor opened up about his diagnosis with the disease in 1991.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

n a video and news release timed for the Legislature’s opening Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele...
In rare rebuke of state’s COVID response, Kahele offers 10-point plan to rein in surge
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 3,929 new coronavirus infections; no additional deaths
Since the return from winter break, the superintendent confirms three schools have temporarily...
As surge drags on, DOE outlines its criteria for deciding if a school should switch to virtual learning
COVID vaccine Hawaii
In urging residents to get boosters, Honolulu’s mayor says: ‘We’re not out of this yet’
Staffing shortages aren’t just hitting hospitals hard. They’re also throwing long-term care...
Staffing shortages leave scores of Hawaii hospital patients ‘waitlisted’ for long-term care beds

Latest News

Nearly two months after tests revealed tainted water coming from the faucets at more than a...
7 public schools still can’t use tap water as contamination crisis drags on
Following hours of testimony Thursday, the UH Board of Regents voted to approve a new master...
After years of debate, UH Board of Regents approve new Mauna Kea master plan
Army commanders and dignitaries broke ground on an $80 million aircraft maintenance hangar at...
Army breaks ground for new $80M aircraft hangar at Wheeler Airfield
University of Hawaii at Manoa
University of Hawaii plans to mandate booster shots for students, employees
Hawaii News Now at 5 p.m.
Thursday's 5 p.m. Newscast