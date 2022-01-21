Parkinson’s research at Queen’s gets a boost from $387K grant

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grant from the Michael J. Fox Foundation is heading to The Queen’s Medical Center to help fund Parkinson’s research.

The hospital says they’re receiving a grant from the foundation totaling $387,000. The money will go toward the hospital’s Movement Disorder Center.

Researchers at Queen’s specifically look into how Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and pacific islanders are impacted by Parkinson’s.

“Because no Parkinson’s disease data exists for Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders, and minimal data exists for Asian Americans, we need to urgently understand their disease course, current care, and quality of life, as well as health-related behavior and support system,” said Dr. Michiko Bruno, Medical Director of the Parkinson’s and Movement Disorder Center at The Queen’s Medical Center.

“This research project will work to break down barriers of care for these specific populations and provide best recommendations on how they can receive appropriate care at the highest level. This project closely aligns with Queens’ mission of providing quality health care services to Native Hawaiians and all of the people of Hawaii,” Dr. Bruno continued.

They’ll also use the funds for a long-term study of those from the AAPI community suffering from the disease.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation was established in 2000, and is the largest non-profit funder of Parkinson’s research worldwide. The organization began after the actor opened up about his diagnosis with the disease in 1991.

