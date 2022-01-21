Tributes
‘He was a healer’: Loved ones hold vigil to remember man found fatally shot in Waipahu

About 200 people gathered tonight to remember Jon Tokuhara, who was found shot-and-killed at a...
About 200 people gathered tonight to remember Jon Tokuhara, who was found shot-and-killed at a Waipahu clinic a week ago.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:05 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 200 people gathered Thursday night to remember the man who was found shot-and-killed at a Waipahu clinic a week ago.

Mourners returned to Jon Tokuhara’s acupuncture business on Waipahu Depot Street for a candlelight vigil.

Loved ones draped lei around his picture and placed flowers at a makeshift memorial.

Police said the 47-year-old’s body was found last Thursday morning by his mother. Authorities said “she came in and found her son laying in the floor unresponsive with suspicious injuries.”

Police investigating after man found fatally shot in Waipahu business

Friends said Tokuhara loved fishing, surfing, coaching and helping veterans.

Those who knew him since childhood spoke of his infectious laugh and his caring ways.

“You know, he’s an acupuncturist. He was a healer, you know, and he’s helped so many people,” said a loved one who attended the vigil.

“He had friends in so many different circles and he was just someone that was just loved. He gave back to his community and gave scholarships,” said a friend.

In the meantime, police are still searching for the shooter. They’ve asked the public for help but have not revealed any possible motive.

Tokuhara’s friends and family are bewildered — some are angry. They all want answers.

“I feel it’s so important that we find some kind of resolution and justice for this senseless act. Because he’s such a special person that, you know, means a lot to so many people here,” said Nicole Trazo, a friend.

“He’s all about the people, all about the community and you just stripped that away, but they ain’t going take the love we have for him or the love he has for us away. God bless us all,” said another loved one.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Honolulu CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

