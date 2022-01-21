Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii sees 4,473 new coronavirus infections, 2 additional deaths

COVID testing
COVID testing(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:02 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported 4,473 new coronavirus infections on Friday, pushing the statewide total number of cases to 195,151.

Meanwhile, the state also confirmed two additional COVID deaths.

The state’s death toll now stands at 1,137.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 58,521 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Friday:

  • 3,123 were on Oahu
  • 461 on Maui
  • 507 on Hawaii Island
  • 262 on Kauai
  • 17 on Molokai
  • 33 on Lanai

There were also 70 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 75.5% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 81.4% have received at least one dose. Roughly 31.4% have received a third dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID testing
Hawaii confirms 9 new COVID fatalities; 5,911 infections
Police arrested and charged Kerry Lyn Caviasca with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and...
‘Just eat candy.’ Connecticut teacher left children home alone while she vacationed with boyfriend, arrest warrant says
n a video and news release timed for the Legislature’s opening Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele...
In rare rebuke of state’s COVID response, Kahele offers 10-point plan to rein in surge
Retired airline pilot Nick Garcia sold his home and sank his savings into a mask manufacturing...
How one Hawaii man’s frustrating search for protective face masks turned into a calling
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child

Latest News

Sorabol is one of several restaurants being forced to relocate due to condo development on...
The end of an era: Popular Keeaumoku eateries pushed out to make way for condo development
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 5 a.m. (Jan. 21, 2022)
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Popular Keeaumoku eateries forced out to make way for condo development
File image of high surf at Shark's Cove on Oahu's North Shore. Waves of up to 35 feet are...
Another warning-level swell for north, west shores