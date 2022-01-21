Hawaii sees 4,473 new coronavirus infections, 2 additional deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported 4,473 new coronavirus infections on Friday, pushing the statewide total number of cases to 195,151.

Meanwhile, the state also confirmed two additional COVID deaths.

The state’s death toll now stands at 1,137.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 58,521 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Friday:

3,123 were on Oahu

461 on Maui

507 on Hawaii Island

262 on Kauai

17 on Molokai

33 on Lanai

There were also 70 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 75.5% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 81.4% have received at least one dose. Roughly 31.4% have received a third dose.

