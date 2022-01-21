Forecast: Trade winds will be taking over along with some passing showers and larger surf

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another “lucky we live Hawaii” kind of day! It sure has been nice! Winds will remain on the light side today, with trade winds beginning to filter in later today and tonight. Trade winds will strengthen this weekend and into next week. Pockets of moisture will ride in on the trade winds, shifting shower activity back to the more typical windward and mountain areas.

Although the above mentioned front will be dissipating, some leftover moisture from the front could reach the islands (particularly Kauai and Oahu) beginning tonight. Northeasterly trade winds are expected to increase Saturday with the high pressure system setting up north of the island, and the low pressure stays to the east of the islands. The leftover frontal moisture is expected to peter out Sunday.

Let’s talk surf: A west-northwest swell will build down the island chain through the day today, peak tonight through Saturday, then gradually diminish through the second half of the weekend. The warning will likely need to be expanded to include the exposed west facing shores of the Big Island later today.

