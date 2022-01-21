Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Trade winds will be taking over along with some passing showers and larger surf

Lovely weather
By Jennifer Robbins
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:40 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another “lucky we live Hawaii” kind of day! It sure has been nice! Winds will remain on the light side today, with trade winds beginning to filter in later today and tonight. Trade winds will strengthen this weekend and into next week. Pockets of moisture will ride in on the trade winds, shifting shower activity back to the more typical windward and mountain areas.

Although the above mentioned front will be dissipating, some leftover moisture from the front could reach the islands (particularly Kauai and Oahu) beginning tonight. Northeasterly trade winds are expected to increase Saturday with the high pressure system setting up north of the island, and the low pressure stays to the east of the islands. The leftover frontal moisture is expected to peter out Sunday.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Let’s talk surf: A west-northwest swell will build down the island chain through the day today, peak tonight through Saturday, then gradually diminish through the second half of the weekend. The warning will likely need to be expanded to include the exposed west facing shores of the Big Island later today.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST. with Guy Hagi and team. And enjoy updates on the weather throughout the evening starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins on Hawaii News Now. And weekend nights with Ben Gutierrez.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Tracking advisory level surf
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Surf remains elevated but on its way down
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Large surf builds in
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Most Read

Police arrested and charged Kerry Lyn Caviasca with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and...
‘Just eat candy.’ Connecticut teacher left children home alone while she vacationed with boyfriend, arrest warrant says
COVID testing
Hawaii confirms 9 new COVID fatalities; 5,911 infections
Sorabol is one of several restaurants being forced to relocate due to condo development on...
Popular Keeaumoku eateries pushed out to make way for condo development
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
Despite saying he would love the job, June Jones has turned down an offer to become the next...
June Jones turns down offer to become head coach of UH football program

Latest News

Trade winds are building in
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
A dissipating front should stall just north of the state, with returning trade winds pushing in...
Returning trade winds, big surf on the way
File image of high surf at Shark's Cove on Oahu's North Shore. Waves of up to 40 feet are...
High surf warning extended, expanded as new swell arrives
A dissipating front should stall just north of the state, with returning trade winds pushing in...
Returning trades, big surf start the weekend