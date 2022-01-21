Tributes
Episode 96: Women Speaking Out with Juliet Lighter-Kamm

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:39 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Miss Hawaii USA and philanthropist Juliet Lighter-Kamm joins us this week on ‘Muthaship’!

Juliet is the founder of Women Speaking Out, a non-profit that aims to educate students, inspire the community and influence positive change. She is also a survivor of dating violence and has dedicated her efforts to raise awareness among Hawaii’s youth on the resources available and where to get help.

Juliet shares her personal journey about how she overcame domestic violence and became the mana wahine she is today!

Listen to the podcast by clicking the link below:

