The end of an era: Popular Keeaumoku eateries pushed out to make way for condo development

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several popular restaurants and shops near Ala Moana Center are looking for new homes ahead of another high-rise condo development coming in.

Construction is set to begin in the next few weeks near Keeaumoku and Rycroft streets.

Many of the small businesses are still trying to work out a plan and find a new location, while others have already made those arrangements. Either way, all the businesses in that block were told they have to be out by Jan. 31.

Frolic Hawaii has been gathering information about who’s going where, finding several signs on door fronts announcing that many of these beloved eateries are closing.

Places like Asahi Grill, which had its last day on Thursday, are trying to find their next place to open up; same with Yakiniku Don-Day, Don E Don and Ben Dong Bistro.

“It’s kind of sad because we have been here 11 years and I know all the restaurants, too, they are moving because of this renovation and the new building, so it is hard for everybody. I want to thank everybody, the regular customers and all the other customers for supporting us all this time,” said Akioshi Fujimoto, a manager with Asahi Grill.

Some local favorites like En Hakkore Cafe have decided to close for good.

Many of the businesses that feature outstanding Korean food have been fortunate enough to find new leases in retail space nearby; shops like Keeaumoku Produce, Menchanko-Tei, Sorabol and Yogurstory are all relocating in the same neighborhood. Still, after all these businesses have been through over the last couple of pandemic years, Jan. 31 is a day many of them were dreading.

“The Keeaumoku renovation, it was a story that was going around for so many years, we were kind of expecting to move, but not exactly sure when. When we first learned about the date, it was a little bit of a surprise, but at the same time, you know, something new — you have got to stay positive,” said Taehoon Kwon, a captain at Yogurstory.

Popping up in the place of these businesses: a massive new twin tower development: “The Park on Keeaumoku.”

The condominium is already selling studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences right now.

Developer Wyeth Matsubara of Nan Incorporated Hawaii said the project has been in the works for three years and his team has done everything they can to give these businesses a heads up and keep them up to date on the progress of the project.

Still, it’s a challenge for some of the small mom-and-pop businesses that may not have the capital to move. Many say they’re staying positive and hope their loyal customers will find them wherever they land.

