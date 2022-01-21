Tributes
DOE: Nearly 3,400 COVID cases reported among students, staff amid Omicron surge

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:20 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new state report shows the spiking number of infections within Hawaii’s public school system amid the Omicron surge.

From December 2021 to the week of Jan. 9 the state Department of Education said there were nearly 3,400 COVID cases among students and staff.

This is compared to 266 cases reported at public schools statewide in November 2021.

Through the first semester of this school year, which started in August, there was a 16% absentee rate.

DOE said 91% of their salaried employees are vaccinated, and from December to January, 500 additional substitute teachers became available.

School officials said they have been combatting the spread of the virus with on-campus vaccination sites and testing clinics.

