Changes to fares for TheBus, TheHandi-Van up for public input

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Comments from the public are being sought on a proposed fare policy change for riders of TheBus and TheHandi-Van.

Seven proposals are being considered by the Honolulu Rate Commission. One of them would introduce residency requirements for someone to be eligible for discounted fares. Another would allow free transfers between TheHandi-Van and TheBus.

Read the full details over the proposed changes below:

Proposed Changes by HNN on Scribd

The city says proposed changes would help ensure reliability and sustainability among the city’s transportation system.

The Honolulu Rate Commission will be reviewing the public’s comments at their Jan. 24 and Feb. 8 meetings.

To submit written testimony, send it to ratecomm@honolulu.gov, hchee@honolulu.gov, or send it via fax to (808) 768-4730.

