Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Changes to fares for TheBus, TheHandi-Van up for public input

TheBus leaving the Kalihi Transit Center
TheBus leaving the Kalihi Transit Center(C&C of Honolulu)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:39 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Comments from the public are being sought on a proposed fare policy change for riders of TheBus and TheHandi-Van.

Seven proposals are being considered by the Honolulu Rate Commission. One of them would introduce residency requirements for someone to be eligible for discounted fares. Another would allow free transfers between TheHandi-Van and TheBus.

Read the full details over the proposed changes below:

Proposed Changes by HNN on Scribd

The city says proposed changes would help ensure reliability and sustainability among the city’s transportation system.

The Honolulu Rate Commission will be reviewing the public’s comments at their Jan. 24 and Feb. 8 meetings.

To submit written testimony, send it to ratecomm@honolulu.gov, hchee@honolulu.gov, or send it via fax to (808) 768-4730.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

n a video and news release timed for the Legislature’s opening Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele...
In rare rebuke of state’s COVID response, Kahele offers 10-point plan to rein in surge
COVID testing
Hawaii confirms 9 new COVID fatalities; 5,911 infections
Staffing shortages aren’t just hitting hospitals hard. They’re also throwing long-term care...
Staffing shortages leave scores of Hawaii hospital patients ‘waitlisted’ for long-term care beds
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 3,929 new coronavirus infections; no additional deaths
Since the return from winter break, the superintendent confirms three schools have temporarily...
As surge drags on, DOE outlines its criteria for deciding if a school should switch to virtual learning

Latest News

University of Hawaii at Manoa
University of Hawaii plans to mandate booster shots for students, employees
FORECAST: Slower winds the next several days
Forecast: Trade winds will be taking over along with some larger surf
Retired airline pilot Nick Garcia sold his home and sank his savings into a mask manufacturing...
How one Hawaii man’s frustrating search for protective face masks turned into a calling
The committee passed the regulation plan to another hearing.
Plan to regulate vacation rentals moves through City Council despite some opposition