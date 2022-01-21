Books about Hawaii from Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s private collection up for auction

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg once said, “Reading is the key that opens the door to many good things in life.”

And now the books that were in her private collection are going to new owners to enjoy.

An auction this month includes hundreds of books, including a lot of books about Hawaii.

Bonhams is holding the online auction through next week.

Some of the Hawaii books in the collection include “Kahoolawe: Na Leo O Kanaloa,” “Na Wahine,” “Dismembering Lahui,” and many more.

Ginsburg had a special connection to Hawaii and visited several times, serving as a “Jurist-in-Residence” at the UH Richardson School of Law.

Ginsburg died in September 2020 at the age of 87. She served as a justice on the Supreme Court for 27 years and was the first Jewish female justice of the Supreme Court.

The books up for auction also include Ginsburg’s annotated law tomes from her time as a student at Harvard University and Columbia Law School.

Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s personal and annotated copy of the 1957-58 Harvard Law Review is up for auction. (Bonhams)

